German bond yields trim losses, peripheral borrowing costs jump

Article content

MILAN — German government bond yields recovered some losses while peripheral borrowing costs jumped on Friday, tracking an upward move in U.S. Treasuries after comments about U.S. inflation by a Federal Reserve official.

“It’s natural that we’ve tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures,” St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said on CNBC, after mentioning more intense than expected inflation.

Bullard is one of seven Fed officials who forecast a rate increase in late 2022. Thirteen out of 18 policymakers foresaw a “liftoff” in borrowing costs in 2023 at the Fed policy meeting on Wednesday.

U.S. 10-year government bond yields recovered some earlier losses and were down 1 basis point at 1.5%.

“Fed’s Bullard made clear the debate about a Fed tapering will continue, while he sees a first rate increase in late 2022, triggering a new selloff in government bonds,” Andrea Ponti, co-head fixed income portfolio management at Kairos Partners, said.

“Italian bond prices, which are credit-sensitive, are underperforming,” he added.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the bloc’s benchmark, was down 1 basis points at -0.20%.

The first bond backing the EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund issued on Wednesday continued to outperform the same maturity Bund, with yields falling 5 bps to 0.043%.