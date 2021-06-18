France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.46% By Investing.com



France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.46%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 1.46%, while the index declined 1.41%.

The best performers of the session on the were Teleperformance SE (PA:), which rose 0.96% or 3.10 points to trade at 325.40 at the close. Meanwhile, WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) added 0.41% or 0.32 points to end at 78.99 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was up 0.36% or 0.70 points to 197.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were BNP Paribas SA (PA:), which fell 4.56% or 2.57 points to trade at 53.74 at the close. STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) declined 4.46% or 1.42 points to end at 30.44 and Credit Agricole SA (PA:) was down 4.08% or 0.50 points to 11.80.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 2.00% to 11.220, Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) which was up 1.90% to settle at 92.38 and La Francaise Des Jeux Sa (PA:) which gained 1.11% to close at 50.16.

The worst performers were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 11.26% to 19.79 in late trade, Aperam SA (AS:) which lost 5.05% to settle at 42.66 and BNP Paribas SA (PA:) which was down 4.56% to 53.74 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 414 to 173 and 79 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 0.36% or 0.70 to 197.25. Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.90% or 1.72 to 92.38. Shares in La Francaise Des Jeux Sa (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.11% or 0.55 to 50.16.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.03% or 0.60 to $1774.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.31% or 0.93 to hit $71.97 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.83% or 0.61 to trade at $73.69 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.29% to 1.1871, while EUR/GBP rose 0.50% to 0.8593.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.40% at 92.237.