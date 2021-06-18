France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.46% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.46%

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 1.46%, while the index declined 1.41%.

The best performers of the session on the were Teleperformance SE (PA:), which rose 0.96% or 3.10 points to trade at 325.40 at the close. Meanwhile, WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) added 0.41% or 0.32 points to end at 78.99 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was up 0.36% or 0.70 points to 197.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were BNP Paribas SA (PA:), which fell 4.56% or 2.57 points to trade at 53.74 at the close. STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) declined 4.46% or 1.42 points to end at 30.44 and Credit Agricole SA (PA:) was down 4.08% or 0.50 points to 11.80.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 2.00% to 11.220, Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) which was up 1.90% to settle at 92.38 and La Francaise Des Jeux Sa (PA:) which gained 1.11% to close at 50.16.

The worst performers were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 11.26% to 19.79 in late trade, Aperam SA (AS:) which lost 5.05% to settle at 42.66 and BNP Paribas SA (PA:) which was down 4.56% to 53.74 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 414 to 173 and 79 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 0.36% or 0.70 to 197.25. Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.90% or 1.72 to 92.38. Shares in La Francaise Des Jeux Sa (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.11% or 0.55 to 50.16.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.03% or 0.60 to $1774.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.31% or 0.93 to hit $71.97 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.83% or 0.61 to trade at $73.69 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.29% to 1.1871, while EUR/GBP rose 0.50% to 0.8593.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.40% at 92.237.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR