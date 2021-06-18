Foxconn founder asks Taiwan to allow vaccine talks with Chinese firm

Article content

TAIPEI — Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn, sought government permission on Friday to negotiate with a Chinese firm to source supplies of BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccines and alleviate a shortage of doses.

Taiwan’s own deal with BioNTech fell through this year, with the government blaming it on pressure from Beijing.

China has denied the accusation, saying Taiwan is free to obtain the vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which has a contract with BioNTech to sell the vaccines in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Taiwan says it has and will only deal with BioNTech in Germany as it does not trust vaccines from China, but is also happy to discuss Gou’s proposed purchase so long as he can prove BioNTech has vaccines it is willing to sell to Taiwan.

Gou listed his proposals in an open letter to President Tsai Ing-wen.

“Agree to our donation contract and enter into discussions on substantive details, and also agree to our proposed contract structure diagram for the procurement from Germany’s BioNTech (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical as the agent), manufactured in and shipped from Germany,” he said.

Gou, who wants to donate 5 million BioNTech doses to the government through his charity, said he wanted to meet Tsai to discuss the proposal and that he had “absolutely no political or commercial intentions in this matter.”