Former U.S. Ambassador throws support behind embattled Toshiba board chair By Reuters

3/3



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company’s facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato



2/3

TOKYO (Reuters) – Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan John Roos on Saturday endorsed the continued leadership of Toshiba (OTC:) Corp Board Chairman Osamu Nagayama, who has come under intense pressure to resign amid a deepening crisis at the Japanese conglomerate.

Both Nagayama and Roos served as independent directors at Sony (NYSE:) Group Corp’s board when the electronic giant emerged from a turbulent earnings period to a sharp recovery.

“I am convinced Toshiba’s shareholders will benefit from him continuing to provide his steady hand and strong leadership,” Roos said in the statement.