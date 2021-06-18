Fed update weighs down Wall Street, adds fuel to the dollar

Article content

WASHINGTON — All three main indices on Wall Street dropped Friday with investors wary of a more hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the dollar posted the strongest gains in over a year and oil prices continued a steady climb.

After starting the week near record highs, U.S. stocks have steadily dropped since Fed officials projected Wednesday that interest rates may rise sooner than previously expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 533.37 points, or 1.58%, marking the worst week for the blue-chip index since January. The S&P 500 lost 55.41 points, or 1.31%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 130.97 points, or 0.92%.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, fell 8.87 points or 1.24%.

Stocks were trending downward after the Wednesday policy update from the Fed, but that decline became sharper after Friday morning comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who said he thought the Fed could raise rates as soon as next year.

Those comments were offset somewhat later in the day by Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari, who said he didn’t see interest rate hikes until 2024.

The Fed maintained it planned to keep up unprecedented monetary support until the jobs market had fully recovered, and that any acceleration of a stimulus exit is due to the strong gains expected from the U.S. economy coming out of the pandemic.