Fed Shocks Stocks With Blow to Dreams of Value Investor Nirvana

(Bloomberg) — All it took was a few dots from the Federal Reserve to put the nascent value-stock revival in doubt.

Cyclical companies tied to reopening and reflation bore the brunt of the reversal, posting some of the worst returns of the year this week, while the Nasdaq 100 emerged — as it did in 2020 — as a beneficiary. Volatility broke out in equities following Wednesday’s Fed decision, where policy makers projected raising interest rates twice by the end of 2023. The tech rally was accompanied by a violent flattening of the 5-year to 30-year Treasury yield curve, which narrowed by the most since 2011 on a weekly basis.

Fueling the action is the idea that the Fed — contrary to the narrative of the last few months — won’t actually allow the U.S. economy to run too hot for too long. That drove long-term inflation expectations lower, delivering a harsh blow to cyclical sectors, with financials and energy bringing up the rear. It also sent value-investing diehards back into retreat, just six months into what was thought to be their long-awaited renaissance.

“You’re getting a bit of a gut check for the value trade. You have these sectors that have really outperformed, it was an area of the market that got crowded and you saw that tech became under-loved,” said Keith Lerner, the chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “That means you get more vulnerable to unexpected news — even though it was a marginal shift from the Fed — I think that was a catalyst to exacerbate the rotation.”