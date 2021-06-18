Fed-fueled dollar forces rival currencies onto back foot

Article content

LONDON — The dollar was headed for its best week in nearly nine months on Friday, with rival currencies struggling to shake the pressure exerted by the Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift in tone.

With investors pricing in a sooner-than-expected tapering of extraordinary U.S. monetary stimulus, the euro and the yen failed to recoup losses made during the last two days.

Hovering above $1.19, the euro was just 0.05% higher against the dollar and on course for its worse week since October with a 1.6% fall.

With a dovish European Central Bank seemingly far behind the Fed in the monetary policy cycle, traders will be reluctant to buy euros against dollars.

“The U.S. central bank is one step ahead and as a result USD is likely to remain well supported against the EUR,” Commerzbank strategists said in their daily note.

“As no important data is due for publication today or at the start of next week, the FX market is likely to feel mainly the after-effects of the Fed meeting,” they added.

With investors busy closing short positions since the Fed meeting, the dollar index hit a more than two-month high of 92.071, and is on track for a 1.6% weekly gain, its largest since September.

At 1104 GMT, the dollar index was up 0.05% at 91.915.