Ethereum’s ‘London’ hardfork set to go live on testnets starting June 24th By Cointelegraph

Ethereum’s ‘London’ hardfork set to go live on testnets starting June 24th
The hotly anticipated “London” hardfork now has a set block height for three Ethereum testnets — a key penultimate step towards a full mainnet launch.
In a blog post on the Ethereum Foundation’s website, Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko wrote that the Ropsten, Goerli, and Rinkeby testnets now have set block heights at which London will go live, with Ropsten expected to be the first at block 10499401, or sometime on June 24th. Goerli is expected to be next on June 30th, and Rinkeby on July 7th.
