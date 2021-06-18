Empty Oil Tanks at Key Storage Hub Show Speedy Demand Rebound

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Crude storage tanks that were brimming a year ago when the pandemic grounded flights and kept drivers at home are beginning to empty in the main U.S. distribution hub, the latest sign of strengthening demand in the world’s biggest oil-consuming country.

For the first time since before the pandemic, empty tanks are being offered for lease at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil futures. At least 1.4 million barrels of storage is up for rental starting in July, for roughly 12 cents per barrel a month, said Steven Barsamian, chief operating officer at storage brokerage Tank Tiger. That’s a stark contrast to at least 60 cents charged when there was little space left about a year ago.

Americans are taking to the roads and skies at increasing numbers as the summer nears and the country emerges from months of lockdowns, with oil refiners speeding up fuel making to meet the rising demand. This week, California, America’s most populous state, re-opened its economy, while New York ended most of its curbs.

It’s a dramatic turnaround from a market crash that saw traders storing unwanted crude in tankers at sea, and U.S. producers at one point having to pay for customers to take their oil last year.