Elections to Push Nuclear Talks Well Into Summer: Iran Snapshot

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran’s nuclear talks in Vienna and how they are affecting energy markets.

Latest Developments

Citizens in the Islamic Republic vote today to pick a successor to President Hassan Rouhani. Ebrahim Raisi, a 60-year-old conservative judiciary chief who’s seen as a favorite to one day replace Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is the frontrunner in a narrow field of four candidates approved by the nation’s Guardian Council. Low turnout is expected.

The only reformist in the field of hardliners is Abdolnaser Hemmati, a central bank governor who stepped down from that post after becoming a candidate.

Talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are now likely to extend well into the summer, two senior Western officials familiar with the process told Bloomberg on Thursday. A change in president isn’t expected to derail those talks because they’ve been blessed by Khamenei, they said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. A deal would curb Iran’s nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief and pave the way for Iranian oil to return to world markets.

Latest coverage