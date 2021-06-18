EIG-led consortium closes $12.4 billion Aramco pipelines deal By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: General view of Aramco tanks and oil pipe at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

(Reuters) – U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners said on Friday a consortium it led has closed a deal to buy 49% of Saudi oil producer Aramco (SE:)’s pipelines business for $12.4 billion.

EIG said the co-investment process for the deal attracted a global group of investors from China, Saudi Arabia, Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

It included Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, Silk Road Fund, Hassana and Samsung (KS:) Asset Management, the company said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR