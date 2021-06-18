EIG-led consortium closes $12.4 billion Aramco pipelines deal By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: General view of Aramco tanks and oil pipe at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah



(Reuters) – U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners said on Friday a consortium it led has closed a deal to buy 49% of Saudi oil producer Aramco (SE:)’s pipelines business for $12.4 billion.

EIG said the co-investment process for the deal attracted a global group of investors from China, Saudi Arabia, Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

It included Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, Silk Road Fund, Hassana and Samsung (KS:) Asset Management, the company said.