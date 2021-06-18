Dow, S&P post worst week in months after hawkish Fed spooks investors

Article content

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 posting their worst weekly performances in months, after comments from Federal Reserve official James Bullard that the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates sooner than previously expected spooked investors.

The blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 started the week at record closing levels, but ultimately fell by their most in any week since late October and late February, respectively.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index also closed lower despite posting its two highest ever finishes in the last five days.

Investor confidence in their existing positions was initially dinged by the Fed’s policy meeting, where it projected interest rate hikes would happen sooner than anticipated, and signaled it was reaching the point where it could begin talking about tapering its massive stimulus – as opposed to just thinking about it.

This was compounded by Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, saying Friday he was among the seven officials who saw rate increases beginning next year to contain inflation.

Inflation, and how the U.S. central bank will tackle it as the country comes out of the pandemic, had been front-and-center of investors’ minds in the run-up to the policy meeting, which ended on Wednesday.