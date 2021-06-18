DocuSign Gains On Price Upgrade From Wedbush By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – DocuSign (NASDAQ:) shares rose 4% in Friday’s trading after Wedbush raised its target price to $290.

The new price is 7.4% higher than the stock’s current level of $270.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has an outperform rating on the shares.

The company’s digital solution for online onboarding of employees anywhere in the world is a popular product with many small and big enterprises.

Wedbush thus continues to benefit from the strong demand for its platform as the concept of working from home gets more widely adopted across companies and countries.

DocuSign’s solution set and e-signature platform are serving a clear need for both remote workers and companies and will be a platform of choice for many enterprises in future, according to Ives’ note.