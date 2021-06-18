Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.47% By Investing.com



Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.47%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.80% or 6.4 points to trade at 234.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) added 0.88% or 5.0 points to end at 574.2 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was up 0.78% or 4.2 points to 543.8 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.98% or 25.0 points to trade at 812.6 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 2.64% or 3.50 points to end at 129.00 and Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) was down 2.24% or 2.5 points to 111.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 87 to 58 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 1.27% or 0.90 to $71.94 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.75% or 0.55 to hit $73.63 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.13% or 2.30 to trade at $1777.10 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.39% to 6.2687, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.47% at 92.308.