Demi Lovato On Family Adjusting To They/Them Pronouns

“I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson,” Demi said at the time. “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

“I feel [the change to they/them pronouns] best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering,” they continued.

They later opened up about their journey in a conversation with Anderson Cooper and Glenn Close, admitting they had tried to “shove down” their queer identity for years growing up in order to “please the rest of the world.”

“I think that a part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself,” Demi said. “Because for so many years I shoved it down, and I tried to fit it into a mold of what I thought society wanted from me.”