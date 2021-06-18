Crypto IRA integrates Coinbase Custody as trade volumes top $1.5B By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Crypto IRA integrates Coinbase Custody as trade volumes top $1.5B

Cryptocurrency IRA and 401(k) provider iTrustCapital has integrated Coinbase Custody into its platform, offering retirement planners more robust security for their digital-asset investments.

The integration means iTrustCapital clients will have their assets secured by Coinbase Custody’s cold storage, offering another layer of protection from attacks. Coinbase Custody maintains both SOC1 Type II and SOC2 Type II certifications, which means it undergoes regular financial audits.