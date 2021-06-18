Crypto IRA integrates Coinbase Custody as trade volumes top $1.5B By Cointelegraph

Crypto IRA integrates Coinbase Custody as trade volumes top $1.5B
Cryptocurrency IRA and 401(k) provider iTrustCapital has integrated Coinbase Custody into its platform, offering retirement planners more robust security for their digital-asset investments.
The integration means iTrustCapital clients will have their assets secured by Coinbase Custody’s cold storage, offering another layer of protection from attacks. Coinbase Custody maintains both SOC1 Type II and SOC2 Type II certifications, which means it undergoes regular financial audits.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.