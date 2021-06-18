Crowds gather for hearing of two Apple Daily executives on national security charge

Article content

HONG KONG — Crowds gathered outside a Hong Kong court early on Saturday ahead of a hearing for two executives of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily charged under the city’s sweeping national security law, in a case that has drawn international condemnation.

Editor-in-chief Ryan Law, 47, and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung, 59, were among five Apple Daily executives arrested on Thursday when 500 police raided the outlet’s newsroom, which authorities described as a “crime scene.”

Both are charged with collusion with foreign powers, raising alarm over media freedoms in the financial hub as authorities intensify a crackdown under the contentious legislation.

The other three, Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen, Deputy Chief Editor Chan Puiman and Chief Executive Editor Cheung Chi-wai, were released on bail late on Friday, according to Apple Daily.

“I already left Apple Daily due to personal and safety reasons,” said Chan, 37, a former Apple Daily reporter.

“I hope the two being charged can think about themselves first. They also have their families. I worked with them before. We are like friends.”

The national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 on the former British colony has brought an authoritarian tone to most aspects of life in Hong Kong, including education and arts.