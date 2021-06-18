Court grants relief against CDC order in cruise line lawsuit with Florida By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

(Reuters) – A Federal court in Tampa on Friday granted Florida a preliminary injunction against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to prevent an immediate resumption of cruise operations.

The order will prevent the agency from enforcing against a cruise ship arriving in, within, or departing from Florida.

The lawsuit was filed in April by Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the state had sought a quick lifting of a “nationwide lockdown” on the cruise industry that has been in place since March 2020.

Early in the pandemic, there were dangerous outbreaks of COVID-19 on several cruise ships.

“The federal government does not, nor should it ever, have the authority to single out and lock down an entire industry indefinitely,” Moody said.

Florida, viewed as a hub for cruise operators, said its ports have suffered a decline in operating revenue of almost $300 million since the pandemic started.

The injunction is stayed until July 18, after which time the CDC’s sailing order will only persist as a non-binding “consideration”, the order said.

The CDC was not immediately available for comment.

The order also allowed the agency to propose a “narrower” injunction by July 2 to allow cruise ships to sail timely and remain within the agency’s authority.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR