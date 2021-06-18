Copper heads for biggest weekly fall since March 2020

Article content

LONDON — Copper on Friday was on track for its biggest weekly fall since March 2020 after the Federal Reserve signaled it would begin to tighten monetary policy and China said it would sell state reserves to limit prices.

The shift in tone from the U.S. central bank also pushed the U.S. dollar towards its largest weekly gain since April 2020, making metals more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

Stock markets fell.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.7% at $9,159 a tonne at 1650 GMT and down around 8.5% this week.

The sell-off follows a remarkable rally, with the metal used in power and construction reaching a record high of $10,747.50 in May.

“We probably have seen the peak for this year,” said ING analyst Wenyu Yao, adding that rising demand from infrastructure building and electrification would likely keep prices around current levels in the coming years.

FED: Fed officials, increasingly confident the U.S. economy is recovering fast from the pandemic-induced recession, have begun telegraphing an exit from the central bank’s extraordinarily easy monetary policy.

CHINA: Analysts at Macquarie said they expected China’s state metal sales to be relatively small – around 300,000-500,000 tonnes for aluminum – and to decrease as prices come down.