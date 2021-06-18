City in Sichuan reportedly orders crypto miners to shut down for investigation By Cointelegraph

City in Sichuan reportedly orders crypto miners to shut down for investigation
Chinese authorities continue to crack down on cryptocurrency mining as a city in Sichuan province has reportedly halted local (BTC) mining farms.
Authorities in Ya’an City, a prefecture-level city in the western part of Sichuan province, have ordered local Bitcoin mining operations to shut down for examination, Chinese financial publication Sina (NASDAQ:) Finance reported Friday.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.