CIO Leadership: Fearlessly Reinventing the Business Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 21 Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive event will also explore recommendations for cultivating a connected culture into the future – including one that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion.

WESTPORT, Conn., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 21. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.

The 2021 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the role of the CIO and technology leaders in working with the CEO and line-of-business leaders to identify new opportunities in core, parallel and new markets.

“CEOs are counting on CIOs and technology executives to identify new ways to grow the business and create new go-to-market models,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “CIOs and technology executives can draw upon their unique view across the enterprise along with how people, processes and technology can be brought together to create new business services and new customer experiences.”

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Top-tier CIOs and technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Ron Bennett , Global VP of IT, Linamar Corporation

, Global VP of IT, Linamar Corporation Roman Coba , VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Limited

, VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Limited Ed Corno , Chief Technology Leader, IBM Corporation

, Chief Technology Leader, IBM Corporation Stephen M.R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The Franklin Covey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The Franklin Covey Global Speed of Trust Practice Martin Davis , CIO & Strategic Advisor, DUNELM Associates Ltd

, CIO & Strategic Advisor, DUNELM Associates Ltd Robert Falzon , Head of Engineering, Office of the CTO, Check Point Software Technologies Inc.

, Head of Engineering, Office of the CTO, Check Point Software Technologies Inc. Raymond Gilbert , Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc.

, Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc. Jameeka Green Aaron , CISO, Auth0

, CISO, Auth0 Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Michael Katz , Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox

, Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox Kyoko Kobayashi , Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group

, Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group Michael LaVallee , Managing Partner, Jobplex

, Managing Partner, Jobplex Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies

CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies Samantha Liscio , Chief Technology Information Officer, Canada’s CIO of the Year 2020, Public Sector, NIHR Clinical Research Network

, Chief Technology Information Officer, Canada’s CIO of the Year 2020, Public Sector, NIHR Clinical Research Network Gina Loften , Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft U.S.

, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft U.S. Laura Money , EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial

, EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial Kelly Shen , Senior Managing Director, Chief Technology & Data Officer, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

, Senior Managing Director, Chief Technology & Data Officer, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Andrew Vezina, VP & CISO, Equitable Bank

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Check Point Software Technologies, The CIO Association of Canada, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Illumio, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Toronto, Skybox Security, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New York Global Innovation Summit on June 24. Timely topics to be discussed at this event will include the role that business technology executives can play in reimagining how the business operates, applying security innovation to address the evolving threat landscape, along with real-world use cases for applying hot technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, the Internet of Things, computer vision and augmented reality.

World-class executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New York Global Innovation Summit will include:

Bashir Agboola, VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery

VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery Raj Badhwar , SVP, CISO, Voya Financial

, SVP, CISO, Voya Financial Ricardo Bartra , SVP & CIO, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

, SVP & CIO, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Colleen Berube , CIO & SVP Operations, Zendesk

, CIO & SVP Operations, Zendesk Michael Braine , CTO, Public Storage

, CTO, Public Storage Simon Cheng , SVP, Global Services, FPT Corporation

, SVP, Global Services, FPT Corporation Marc Ferrentino , Chief Strategy Officer, Yext

, Chief Strategy Officer, Yext Amanda Finch , CEO, Chartered Institute of Information Security

, CEO, Chartered Institute of Information Security Vivek Goel , VP, Automation, Reengineering and Transformation, UnitedHealth Group

, VP, Automation, Reengineering and Transformation, UnitedHealth Group Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Douglas Hegley, Chief Digital Officer, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Chief Digital Officer, The Metropolitan Museum of Art Rohit Jain , Senior Director, Finance Systems, Upwork

, Senior Director, Finance Systems, Upwork Beni Lopez , Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek

, Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek Ashish Parmar , CIO, Tapestry

, CIO, Tapestry Dr. Nalini Polavarapu, Head of Data Science – Customer Centricity, Bayer

Head of Data Science – Customer Centricity, Bayer Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company

, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company Anna Ransley , VP, Digital and Technology, Heineken

, VP, Digital and Technology, Heineken Deepika Rayala , CIO, Yext

, CIO, Yext Hari Shah , CISO, Coach

, CISO, Coach Janet Sherlock , CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation

, CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation Colleen Tartow , Ph.D., Director of Engineering, Starburst

, Ph.D., Director of Engineering, Starburst Nicol Turner Lee, Senior Fellow and Director of the Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution

Senior Fellow and Director of the Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution Derek Vadala , Global Chief Cybersecurity Ratings Officer, Moody’s Investors Services (MIS)

, Global Chief Cybersecurity Ratings Officer, Moody’s Investors Services (MIS) Zheng Yang, PhD, Head of Technology and Data Innovation, Healthcare Affair and Patient Engagement, Boehringer Ingelheim

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York Global Innovation Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, FPT Corporation, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Incorta, Illumio, NPower, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Softtek, Starburst, Zendesk and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 30. Timely topics to be discussed include what’s required to cultivate a connected culture into the future – including one that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion, along with recommendations for leveraging advanced technologies and partnership that are enabling competitive differentiation and speed to market.

World-class executives speaking at 2021 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Selim Aissi , SVP & CISO, ICE Mortgage Company

, SVP & CISO, ICE Mortgage Company Marianne Bachynski , CIO, Investments, AIG

, CIO, Investments, AIG Sandeep Bose , Unit CIO, Credit & Fraud Risk, American Express

, Unit CIO, Credit & Fraud Risk, American Express Stefanie Causey , Associate Partner, Salesforce Innovation Unit – Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services

, Associate Partner, Salesforce Innovation Unit – Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services Ariel Evans , CEO, Cyber Innovative Technologies

, CEO, Cyber Innovative Technologies Cindy Finkelman , Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems

, Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems Jameeka Green Aaron , CISO, Auth0

, CISO, Auth0 Vipin Gupta , CIO, Toyota Financial Services

, CIO, Toyota Financial Services Loren Hudizak , Chrome Customer Engineer, Google Chrome Enterprise

, Chrome Customer Engineer, Google Chrome Enterprise Michael Katz , Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox

, Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox Beni Lopez , Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek

, Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte

, Global CISO, Deloitte Praful Mainker , Exec Director, Data Science, Consumer and Community Bank Compliance, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, Exec Director, Data Science, Consumer and Community Bank Compliance, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raj Marwah , SVP, Strategy and Business Innovation, Wells Fargo

, SVP, Strategy and Business Innovation, Wells Fargo Manav Misra , Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation

, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation Christopher Parkin , Head of Industry Marketing, Adobe Document Cloud, Adobe

, Head of Industry Marketing, Adobe Document Cloud, Adobe Mel Reyes , Global Head of IT and Security, Getaround

, Global Head of IT and Security, Getaround Roland Selby , Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, NPower

, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, NPower Sangy Vatsa , EVP, Global Chief Technology and Digital Officer, FIS Global

, EVP, Global Chief Technology and Digital Officer, FIS Global Anthony Vigilante, Managing Director, Chief Security Officer, MacKay Shields

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 30 include Adobe, Akamai, Auth0, DarkTrace, Forescout Technologies, Google Chrome Enterprise, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Illumio, Nutanix, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Softtek and Zscaler.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

World-class technology executives who were recognized for their contributions to their companies and to the industry at the 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 17 include:

Ricardo Lafosse, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company

HMG STRATEGY’S CUSTOM WEBINARS AND DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On June 22, HMG Strategy will be hosting the HMG Security Innovation Webinar. Research conducted by HMG Strategy reveals that one of the top focus areas for CISOs and security leaders is working with the CEO and the executive team to enable innovation and grow the business. In this exclusive webinar, HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller asks the CEOs and leaders of innovative cybersecurity technology companies about the challenges they solve for clients, the innovation they deliver to companies, and how their solutions are differentiated in the market.

Speakers for this highly interactive event include Ritesh Agrawal, CEO, Airgap Networks Inc., Anthony DeCristofaro, President & CEO, FileFlex, and Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, ArmorCode.

