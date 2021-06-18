China set to keep lending benchmark LPR unchanged

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s benchmark lending rate is set to remain unchanged at its June fixing on Monday, but there are growing expectations of an interest rate rise in China after the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish tone, a Reuters survey showed.

Twenty-two traders and analysts, or 79% of all 28 participants, in a snap Reuters poll conducted this week predicted no change in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or the five-year tenor.

Four respondents expected an increase of 5 basis points to both tenors this month, while another two predicted a 5 basis points rate cut to the one-year LPR.

The one-year LPR was last at 3.85%, and the five-year rate stood at 4.65%.

Strong expectations for a steady LPR came as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept borrowing cost on one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans unchanged this week.

The MLF, one of the PBOC’s main tools in managing longer-term liquidity in the banking system, serves as a guide for the LPR.

Some analysts said the PBOC’s monetary policy stance was unlikely to be affected by a hawkish change at its U.S. counterpart as the Fed brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023.