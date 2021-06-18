Chilean peso leads Latam FX losses as copper prices plunge

Article content

Chile’s peso slipped to its lowest level

this year, while Mexico’s currency hit a 13-week low as hawkish

comments from a Federal Reserve official pushed up the dollar

and hit commodity markets.

The Chilean peso slumped 1.4%, leading losses across

Latin America as copper prices headed for their worst week since

March 2020. Concerns over Chinese caps on prices also weighed on

prices.

World no.2 copper producer Peru’s sol also slipped

0.9% after hitting a record low of 3.9826 on Thursday, as

investors awaited the results of the country’s hotly contested

presidential elections.

Mexico’s peso fell 0.9% and extended losses to a

sixth straight session – its longest such streak since February.

It is set to post its worst week in nine months, and was also

the worst performing Latam currency this week along with the

Chilean peso, with both units set for a 3.6% loss.

The dollar rally got a new lease on life after Federal

Reserve official James Bullard said inflation was stronger than

anticipated and saw rate increases beginning next year to

contain inflation.

That, combined with investors positioning for Mexico’s

central bank meeting next week, was pressuring the peso, said

Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.