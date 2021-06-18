Charting the Global Economy: Fed Pulls Up Expected Liftoff Date

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The Federal Reserve pulled forward its expected date for when central bankers will start to raise the U.S. benchmark interest rate, reflecting optimism about the labor market and heightened inflation concerns.

Growth expectations are improving for Italy and the rest of Europe amid reopenings and more vaccinations against Covid-19. In China, the economic recovery is stabilizing, with a shift toward consumer-driven demand.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy:

U.S.

Fed officials sped up their expected pace of policy tightening amid optimism about the labor market and heightened concerns for inflation. Their forecasts show they anticipate two interest-rate increases by the end of 2023 — sooner than many thought — and they upgraded estimates for inflation for the next three years.

Europe

A delay to the removal of all restrictions on public life in England is unlikely to blow the rapid recovery off course this year, with Bloomberg Economic predicting that the U.K. economy will still regain its pre-virus level in the final quarter of 2021.

Italy’s economy could grow well above 5% this year — faster than the latest predictions by the central bank, the OECD and European Commission — according to two government officials.