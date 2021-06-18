Cerberus-backed firm My Money Group agrees to buy HSBC’s French retail banking arm By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo is seen in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) – HSBC has agreed to sell its French retail banking operations to the My Money Group firm backed by private equity group Cerberus, ending HSBC’s years-long endeavour to dispose of the struggling business as it pivots towards Asia.

My Money Group announced the agreement in a statement on Friday.

HSBC has been trying to shrink its presence in some European and North American markets where it has struggled against larger domestic players, while Cerberus already owns stakes in Deutsche Bank (DE:) and Commerzbank (DE:), along with My Money Group.

“My Money Group, with the backing of funds managed by Cerberus Capital Management, can support the growth of HSBC Continental Europe’s French retail network by applying our market knowledge and expertise in digital transformation,” said My Money Group chief executive Eric Shehadeh.

