Canadian dollar falls for fourth week on Fed ‘shock waves’

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened to

its lowest level in nearly eight weeks against the greenback on

Friday and posted its biggest weekly decline since March last

year, as the Federal Reserve’s more hawkish stance led to

short-covering of U.S. dollars.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2422 to the

greenback, or 80.50 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its

weakest level since April 26 at 1.2480. For the week, it was

down 2%, after ending lower in the three previous weeks.

“We have seen some pretty material short-dollar positions in

the market and we have seen traders rushing in to cover those

shorts,” said Andrew Cherry, head of global markets, HSBC Bank

Canada.

“The Fed surprised the market on Wednesday, sending some

pretty big shock waves through currency and rate markets,”

Cherry added.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank signaled interest rate

hikes could begin in 2023, sooner than previous guidance of

2024.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper

and oil, which have benefited from Fed stimulus.

Copper was down more than 8% for the week, but oil

notched a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the

producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this