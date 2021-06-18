Canadian dollar falls for fourth week on Fed ‘shock waves’

Matilda Colman
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened to

its lowest level in nearly eight weeks against the greenback on

Friday and posted its biggest weekly decline since March last

year, as the Federal Reserve’s more hawkish stance led to

short-covering of U.S. dollars.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2422 to the

greenback, or 80.50 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its

weakest level since April 26 at 1.2480. For the week, it was

down 2%, after ending lower in the three previous weeks.

“We have seen some pretty material short-dollar positions in

the market and we have seen traders rushing in to cover those

shorts,” said Andrew Cherry, head of global markets, HSBC Bank

Canada.

“The Fed surprised the market on Wednesday, sending some

pretty big shock waves through currency and rate markets,”

Cherry added.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank signaled interest rate

hikes could begin in 2023, sooner than previous guidance of

2024.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper

and oil, which have benefited from Fed stimulus.

Copper was down more than 8% for the week, but oil

notched a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the

producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this

year.

Canada is extending a ban on non-essential travel with the

United States and the rest of the world until July 21, officials

said, prompting frustration from businesses and U.S.

legislators.

Domestic data showed new home prices rising in May at an

annual rate of 11.3%, the largest increase since November 2006.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter

curve, with the 10-year falling 1.4 basis points to

1.380%.

The gap between 2- and 10-year rates narrowed by 7.4 basis

points to 92.7 basis points in favor of the longer-dated bond,

the smallest spread since Feb. 18.

