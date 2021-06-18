Canadian dollar falls for fourth week on Fed ‘shock waves’

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened to
its lowest level in nearly eight weeks against the greenback on
Friday and posted its biggest weekly decline since March last
year, as the Federal Reserve’s more hawkish stance led to
short-covering of U.S. dollars.
The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2422 to the
greenback, or 80.50 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its
weakest level since April 26 at 1.2480. For the week, it was
down 2%, after ending lower in the three previous weeks.
“We have seen some pretty material short-dollar positions in
the market and we have seen traders rushing in to cover those
shorts,” said Andrew Cherry, head of global markets, HSBC Bank
Canada.
“The Fed surprised the market on Wednesday, sending some
pretty big shock waves through currency and rate markets,”
Cherry added.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank signaled interest rate
hikes could begin in 2023, sooner than previous guidance of
2024.
Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper
and oil, which have benefited from Fed stimulus.
Copper was down more than 8% for the week, but oil
notched a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the
producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this
Article content
year.
Canada is extending a ban on non-essential travel with the
United States and the rest of the world until July 21, officials
said, prompting frustration from businesses and U.S.
legislators.
Domestic data showed new home prices rising in May at an
annual rate of 11.3%, the largest increase since November 2006.
Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year falling 1.4 basis points to
1.380%.
The gap between 2- and 10-year rates narrowed by 7.4 basis
points to 92.7 basis points in favor of the longer-dated bond,
the smallest spread since Feb. 18.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Andrea Ricci)