Calling the crypto space ‘a very masculine area,’ Mila Kunis launches NFT project By Cointelegraph

An actress famous for her roles in That ’70s Show and Family Guy, Mila Kunis has now launched an animation on the blockchain, which developed from an interest in crypto during the pandemic.

Speaking with comedian Conan O’Brien on his Thursday show, Kunis said she had done a deep dive into cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, during her time in quarantine. However, she was seemingly concerned about the apparent dearth of women in the space.

