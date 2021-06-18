CAI Soars After Mitsubishi HC’s $2.9 Billion Merger Deal By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – CAI International (NYSE:) jumped 46% in Friday’s trading on accepting Mitsubishi HC Capital’s merger offer that pegs the enterprise value of the transportation finance company at $2.9 billion.

The Japanese leasing company will acquire all of CAI’s outstanding common stock in an all-cash transaction for $56 per share, valuing the equity of the target company at $1.1 billion. The shares touched a high of $55.79 during the session.

The transaction is expected to close by early fourth quarter of 2021.

Following the closing, CAI will be privately-held.

As of March 31, 2021, CAI operated a worldwide fleet of approximately 1.8 million CEUs of containers. CAI operates through 13 offices located in 12 countries including the U.S.

MHC itself was borne out of a merger between Mitsubishi UFJ (NYSE:) Lease and Finance and Hitachi (OTC:) Capital that became effective April 1.