BOJ to launch new scheme for fighting climate change, keeps policy steady

TOKYO — The Bank of Japan unveiled a plan on Friday to boost funding for fighting climate change, in a surprise move underscoring the importance of the issue for central banks.

The BOJ also maintained its massive monetary stimulus to support the country’s economic recovery and extended a deadline for asset-buying and loan programs introduced last year to channel funds to pandemic-hit firms.

Japan’s central bank said it expects to launch the climate change scheme by the end of this year, and will release a preliminary outline of its plan at its next policy-setting meeting in July.

“Climate change issues could exert an extremely large impact on economic activity, prices and financial conditions from a medium- to long-term perspective,” the BOJ said in a statement.

“Supporting private sector efforts from a central bank’s standpoint will contribute to stabilizing the economy in the long run,” it said.

Under the scheme, the central bank said it will provide funds to financial institutions that increase loans and investment for activities aimed at combatting climate change.

While details of the new scheme have yet to be announced, the BOJ said it will be modeled after a similar program that offers cheap loans to financial institutions that boost lending in areas considered to be growth industries.