Boeing’s 737 MAX 10 takes off on first flight By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
RENTON, Washington (Reuters) – Boeing (NYSE:) Co’s 737 MAX 10, the largest member of its best-selling single-aisle airplane family, took off on its maiden flight on Friday from a Seattle-area airport, according to a Reuters witness.
The plane departed at 10:07 a.m. PDT from the Renton Municipal airport near Seattle, presaging months of testing and safety certification work before it is expected to enter service in 2023.
