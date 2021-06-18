Bitcoin Stars — The Winklevoss Twins, Form a Band By CoinQuora



The Winklevoss twins are starting a band.

Together they own 1% of all .

The band will play for a large crowd in a matter of days.

From sports to social media to crypto, the Winklevoss twins have conquered them all. Next on their bucket list is forming a band. That’s right, Page Six reveals that the brothers are now exploring their talents in music.

In detail, the source confirms that the twins have formed a band with their colleagues and will be playing their first gig soon. Moreover, the source also reveals that Cameron will play the guitar and Tyler will be singing.

As for their debut, it seems the band has already made it. Their first performance was at Cameron’s NoHo (North Hollywood) loft earlier this week. More so, the performance was only for a group of close friends. The band will be playing for a much larger crowd very soon.

The brothers have not yet revealed their choice of music style or even the name of their band. Perhaps saving the best for their actual public debut. This will be in just a few more days. However, the jury is still out on whether …

