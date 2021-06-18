Bakkt Launches Peer-to-Peer Transfers to None Users By CoinQuora



Bakkt Launches Peer-to-Peer Transfers to None Users



Bakkt users can now transfer digital assets to none app users.

App users will be able to make the transfers using email.

Also, Bakkt has recently signed several key partnership deals.

Bakkt launched a new feature that enables users to make peer-to-peer transfers to none app users. As such, users can now send bitcoin, gift cards, and money to anyone. CEO Gavin Michael stated,

“Bakkt has aimed to provide the app, marketplace, and payments infrastructure to make all digital assets transactable, and this new functionality welcomes everyone to have a frictionless digital experience to send and receive bitcoin, gift cards, or cash to anyone.”

In fact, users will be able to use the recipient’s email address to make the transfer. However, the feature is only available on the app’s latest version. Thus, to avail of the new feature users must upgrade the app or download the …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

