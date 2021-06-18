Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.13% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.13%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Zip Co Ltd (ASX:), which rose 9.85% or 0.73 points to trade at 8.14 at the close. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) added 7.91% or 0.170 points to end at 2.320 and Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was up 7.40% or 0.93 points to 13.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Santos Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.55% or 0.270 points to trade at 7.340 at the close. Newcrest Mining Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.95% or 0.790 points to end at 25.960 and Oil Search Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.89% or 0.120 points to 4.030.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 736 to 592 and 425 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 3.20% to 11.391.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.83% or 14.75 to $1789.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.35% or 0.25 to hit $70.79 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.53% or 0.39 to trade at $72.69 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.17% to 0.7537, while AUD/JPY fell 0.28% to 82.95.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 91.938.