Attrace to Conduct Its IDO on Sushiswap’s MISO Launchpad By CoinQuora



Attrace to Conduct Its IDO on Sushiswap’s MISO Launchpad



Attrace — the world’s first decentralized referral network — recently announced its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on Sushiswap’s launchpad MISO. The IDO is set to take place on 19th June and will be followed by a token listing on Sushiswap on 22nd June.

Attrace is a one-of-a-kind project that aims to create a trustless referral layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem. To encourage participation and incentivize the users of this referral network, Attrace is launching its native utility and governance token $ATTR through the said IDO.

Through the IDO, Attrace will distribute 15 million ATTR tokens and the maximum allocation per investor will be worth 0.5 ETH. The funding is set to a max limit of 80ETH and the funds raised will be used to fund the liquidity pools that enable the public listing two days later. ATTR token holders will reserve the right to participate in the network governance and earn rewards by staking.

Apart from this, Attrace is also set to launch the world's first…

