Athira Pharma Tanks After Sending CEO On Leave By Investing.com

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:) stock slumped by almost a third in Friday’s premarket trading following the company’s decision to place its Chief Executive Officer Leen Kawas on temporary leave.

The Athira board has formed an independent special committee to undertake review of actions stemming from doctoral research Kawas conducted while at Washington State University, the note said.

Mark Litton, chief operating officer of the company since July 2019, has assumed day-to-day leadership responsibilities in place of Kawas, a company note said. Litton has served as Athira’s chief operating officer since July 2019.

Kawas will remain on the board of the company.