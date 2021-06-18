Analyst Looks for Bearish Signal After Backwardation Takes Place in BTC Futures By CoinQuora

© Reuters Analyst Looks for Bearish Signal After Backwardation Takes Place in BTC Futures
- Crypto traders and analysts look for bearish signals.
- An unusual movement called ‘backwardation’ takes place in BTC future trading.
- There is currently no sign for extra leverage from sellers.
Crypto traders and analysts look for bearish signals. This takes place after the June BTC futures trade below the spot exchange pricing. Notably, an unusual movement called ‘backwardation’ takes place in (BTC) future trading. However, it focuses mainly on the June contract that expires on June 25.
Moreover, at a slight premium the fixed-month contracts trades usually. This shows that sellers request more money to hold settlements for longer. More so, the Futures need to trade at a 5% to 15% annualized premium on healthy markets, in addition to the lending rate of stablecoin. Notably, this scenario is said to be contango and not excluded from crypto markets.
Whenever this indicator turns negative, this shows an alarming red flag. This situation is called backwardation and indicates a bearish sentiment.
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.