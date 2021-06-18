African Crypto Startups Will Get Venture Fund Investments By CoinQuora



African Crypto Startups Will Get Venture Fund Investments



Audacity venture fund will invest in African crypto startups.

The fund aims to drive capital into the hands of Black and African businesses.

Lately, many African nations have begun to embrace crypto.

Audacity — a new crypto venture capital fund is set to enter the crypto investment space. In particular, the venture fund will distribute funds to African crypto startups. Specifically, the project will focus on funding decentralized finance (DeFi) startups.

Notably, the announcement came from the co-founder of Crypto for Black Economic Empowerment (CBBE). The foundation is home to a group of 100 Black creators and founders.

Audacity Fund 1 will focus on DeFi projects as it wishes to eliminate financial intermediaries such as banks. Above all, DeFi projects will enable users to borrow, lend, and trade with any other user without third-party involvement.

Founder, Erikan Obotetukudo comments,