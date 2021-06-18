5 Overlooked OTC Stocks to Buy in June By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 5 Overlooked OTC Stocks to Buy in June

While OTC stocks are generally overlooked because they carry a high degree of risk, not all are speculative bets. OTC stocks Tencent (TCEHY), Volkswagen (DE:) (VWAGY), Daimler (OTC:), Bayer (OTC:), and Ubisoft (UBSFY (OTC:)) have strong financials and are expected to soar in the near term. So, it could be wise to bet on these stocks now.Many investors are skeptical about over-the-counter (OTC) stocks due to their easy financial-disclosure requirements, which often don’t allow investors to know the investment risks. However, there are several financially-sound OTC stocks that are often overlooked by investors.

Many companies that are based outside the United States list their shares on the OTC market to avoid the high cost of listing on NYSE or Nasdaq. So, not necessarily all OTC stocks are bad investment propositions. With retail investors increasingly playing an important role in the market, several quality OTC stocks might witness a solid upside in the near term.

Keeping these factors in mind, it could be wise to bet on the following OTC stocks that hold immense upside potential based on their fundamental strength — Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:), Volkswagen AG (OTC:), Daimler AG (DE:) (DDAIF), Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), and Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBSFY).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR