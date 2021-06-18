5 Overlooked OTC Stocks to Buy in June By StockNews



5 Overlooked OTC Stocks to Buy in June



While OTC stocks are generally overlooked because they carry a high degree of risk, not all are speculative bets. OTC stocks Tencent (TCEHY), Volkswagen (DE:) (VWAGY), Daimler (OTC:), Bayer (OTC:), and Ubisoft (UBSFY (OTC:)) have strong financials and are expected to soar in the near term. So, it could be wise to bet on these stocks now.Many investors are skeptical about over-the-counter (OTC) stocks due to their easy financial-disclosure requirements, which often don’t allow investors to know the investment risks. However, there are several financially-sound OTC stocks that are often overlooked by investors.

Many companies that are based outside the United States list their shares on the OTC market to avoid the high cost of listing on NYSE or Nasdaq. So, not necessarily all OTC stocks are bad investment propositions. With retail investors increasingly playing an important role in the market, several quality OTC stocks might witness a solid upside in the near term.

Keeping these factors in mind, it could be wise to bet on the following OTC stocks that hold immense upside potential based on their fundamental strength — Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:), Volkswagen AG (OTC:), Daimler AG (DE:) (DDAIF), Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), and Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBSFY).

