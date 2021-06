25 Actors Who’ve Played Love Interests More Than Once

New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection / Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection



Love interests in: Overnight Delivery (1998) and How Do You Know (2010)

Paul Rudd and Reese Witherspoon go way back! So far back that Reese recently shared a selfie of her and Paul from 1996 on her Instagram. And while Overnight Delivery and How Do You Know were filmed over a decade apart, these two Hollywood icons seemingly just don’t age.