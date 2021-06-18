24 Actors Who Can Also Sing

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

You’re gonna want to hear Michael Cera’s music.

1.

Maya Rudolph


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Maya’s father was a music producer and her mother was a soul singer, so it’s no surprise Maya inherited some musical gifts! She spent time touring with the band The Rentals, singing backup and playing the keyboard and the Moog synthesizer. Her dream career was always comedy, but she still flexes her musical muscle from time to time. 

2.

Joe Keery


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

3.

Michael Cera


Jenny Anderson / Getty Images

4.

Kristen Bell


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

You probably heard her as Anna in Frozen, but did you know she studied musical theater at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts? She even made her Broadway debut while still studying. 

5.

Emmy Rossum


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Sure, you’ve seen her as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, but did you see her as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera (2004)? Well, that wasn’t the beginning of her musical career. She passed an audition at the Metropolitan Opera at age 7, then went on to perform in more than 20 operas. She also has an album, Sentimental Joy, which was released in 2013. 

6.

Gerard Butler


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

7.

Jada Pinkett Smith


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jada’s music career began in 2002 when she helped start the metal band Wicked Wisdom. She served as the lead vocalist. Jada’s daughter Willow reunited the band this past Mother’s Day. 

8.

Jared Leto


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

9.

Jason Sudeikis


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

He covered “Space Oddity” on The Last Man on Earth, and it’s pretty great. He has also been known to do some singing with Will Forte, but those videos don’t always capture his raw singing talent.

10.

Ewan McGregor


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Turns out Obi-Wan Kenobi has pipes! He sang alongside Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge! (2001).  While the two prepared for their roles by taking singing and dancing workshops, Nicole joked that that Ewan was much better singer than she was.

11.

Gwyneth Paltrow


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Let us not forget Gwyneth’s iconic role as Holly Holliday on Glee. I’m still obsessed with her cover of “Forget You.” 

12.

Chris Pine


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

13.

Meryl Streep


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images,

14.

Zooey Deschanel


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In addition to singing the iconic New Girl theme song, Deschanel sang as Jovie in the Christmas movie Elf, and is one half of the musical duo, She & Him. She & Him have released six studio albums.

15.

Jamie Foxx


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jamie is a Grammy Award-winning musician! His first album, Peep This, debuted in 1994. He portrayed legend Ray Charles in Ray in 2004, then began topping the charts with his albums Unpredictable (2005), Intuition (2008), Best Night of My Life (2010), and Hollywood: A Story of A Dozen Roses (2015). He’s collaborated with many artists, such as T-Pain, Kanye West, T.I., Drake, Ludacris, and more!

16.

Robert Pattinson


David Livingston / Getty Images

17.

Reese Witherspoon


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon sang as June Carter alongside Joaquin Phoenix in 2005’s Walk the Line. She prepared for the role by taking voice lessons for six months. It paid off, because the role won her her first Oscar. She later voiced Rosita in the 2016 animated movie Sing

18.

Joaquin Phoenix


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Joaquin was the Johnny Cash to Reese’s June Carter in Walk the Line. The two sounded lovely together!

19.

Sarah Hyland


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

You may have fallen in love with Sarah as Haley Dunphy in Modern Family, but did you also know she’s a singer? Her cover of “Closer” by The Chainsmokers with Boyce Avenue is dreamy. Her single “Met at a Party” with Jordan McGraw also shows off her range. 

20.

Kate Hudson


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kate Hudson appeared in Glee as Cassandra July, a dance teacher at the fictional New York Academy of the Dramatic Arts. Her voice is pretty stunning in “All That Jazz,” her duet with Lea Michele.

21.

Zoë Kravitz


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

In addition to being a successful actor and model, Zoë is also a talented musician. She formed R&B and electro-pop duo Lolawolf with Jimmy Giannopoulos. They have two studio albums and two EPs. Additionally, Zoë has appeared on tracks with artists such as Drake, will.i.am, Janelle Monáe, and Rae Sremmurd

22.

Leighton Meester


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Yes, Blair Waldorf herself can sing! She signed a recording contract with Universal Republic in 2009. She was featured in Cobra Starship’s song “Good Girls Go Bad” in 2010, which was her first big musical success. She then released her singles “Somebody To Love” and “Your Love’s a Drug.” Her debut album Heartstrings was released in 2014. 

23.

Kevin Bacon


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Kevin is in a band with his brother Michael, appropriately named The Bacon Brothers. They were formed in 1995, and released their tenth record, The Way We Love, in 2020. 

24.

Kate Winslet


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR