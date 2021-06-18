24 Actors Who Can Also Sing



Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images



Sure, you’ve seen her as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, but did you see her as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera (2004)? Well, that wasn’t the beginning of her musical career. She passed an audition at the Metropolitan Opera at age 7, then went on to perform in more than 20 operas. She also has an album, Sentimental Joy, which was released in 2013.