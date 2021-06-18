2 Buy-Rated Cathie Wood Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio By StockNews



2 Buy-Rated Cathie Wood Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio



Renowned investor Cathie Wood was one of the most profitable investors globally in 2020, with her flagship Ark ETFs delivering triple-digit gains. As the global economy stabilizes in 2021, Wood is betting on the solid prospects of Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Deere (NYSE:). Read more to learn why.Cathie Wood is the founder and CEO of the world’s largest actively traded ETF management company – Ark Investment Management LLC. With more than $50 billion in assets under management, Wood is one of the most profitable institutional investors, known for her interest in companies focused on disruptive innovation.

Wood’s investment strategy involves handpicking shares of companies that have the potential to revolutionize their industries altogether. Wood’s investment bets last year led to a 10-fold growth in the net assets of Ark Investment, making it one of the most profitable ETF companies globally. Moreover, the majority of the ETFs delivered triple digit gains in 2020.

Wood is currently betting on Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:) and Deere & Company (DE) as she expects them to be industry movers in the near term. With solid financials and growth potential, it could be wise to follow Wood and add these stocks to your portfolio.

