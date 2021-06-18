2 Buy-Rated Cathie Wood Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 2 Buy-Rated Cathie Wood Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Renowned investor Cathie Wood was one of the most profitable investors globally in 2020, with her flagship Ark ETFs delivering triple-digit gains. As the global economy stabilizes in 2021, Wood is betting on the solid prospects of Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Deere (NYSE:). Read more to learn why.Cathie Wood is the founder and CEO of the world’s largest actively traded ETF management company – Ark Investment Management LLC. With more than $50 billion in assets under management, Wood is one of the most profitable institutional investors, known for her interest in companies focused on disruptive innovation.

Wood’s investment strategy involves handpicking shares of companies that have the potential to revolutionize their industries altogether. Wood’s investment bets last year led to a 10-fold growth in the net assets of Ark Investment, making it one of the most profitable ETF companies globally. Moreover, the majority of the ETFs delivered triple digit gains in 2020.

Wood is currently betting on Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:) and Deere & Company (DE) as she expects them to be industry movers in the near term. With solid financials and growth potential, it could be wise to follow Wood and add these stocks to your portfolio.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR