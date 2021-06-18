19 Best Style Moments On Showtime’s “Ziwe”

In addition to gifting us with goofy satirical sketches and hilariously uncomfortable interviews about race and pop culture, Ziwe’s also crushing it in the style department on her new series.
In each and every episode of Ziwe, the titular host serves us everything from sexy glam to preppy chic with her gorgeous outfits.
Suffice to say, Ziwe is a fashion ICON. To celebrate her fabulous looks, here are the best fits from Season 1 of Ziwe!
1.
This gorgeous fitted blazer with pink satin lapels that she wore in the very first episode. And just look at her matching pink eyeliner!
2.
This slinky little black dress with matching gloves and bedazzled sunnies! Ziwe absolutely served Hollywood glam in her jazzy number, “Lisa Called the Cops.”
3.
This green puff sleeve dress and white boots ensemble she wore to interview the Karens!
4.
This continuation of the monochromatic pink theme with shimmery eyeshadow and a statement chunky headband — what else would one wear to read “WAP” lyrics to Gloria Steinem?!
5.
This cute tweed and denim cropped suit look.
6.
This glittery and millennial pink Ariana-inspired look in “Wet Diaper (Goo Goo Gah Gah).” (And look, she brought the chunky headband back!)
7.
This signature Ziwe look with a statement barrette and knit cardigan.
8.
This statement hot pink fur coat! And the chain choker and pink slip with hardware! And the shiny green eyeliner! It’s all too perfect for a conversation about wealth hoarding.
Also a special shout-out to her guests, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang, who also look great! We love knee-high boots and a fruit sweater!
9.
This fuzzy, silky, and pink Elle Woods look that she serves us as a New York mayoral candidate — Bill de Blasio could truly never.
10.
This preppy, off-to-play-tennis look that fits perfectly for her club banger “Stop Being Poor.”
11.
This lovely lilac look — the fuzzy sweater and matching purple eyeshadow are truly *chef’s kiss*.
12.
This red, plaid, and chic Cher Horowitz-esque fit that’s just right for smashing ukuleles with Phoebe Bridgers.
13.
This…hazmat suit? Yes, it’s very strange, but it *is* a stylish hazmat suit with the collegiate lettering, corset torso, and clawed gloves. All’s fair in love and Ziwe’s Woke Wars.
14.
This baby blue moment with the statement earrings and choker!
15.
This brown leather (pleather?) dress with the off-center belt and cow print boots that she wore to condemn white supremacy and homophobia.
16.
This deep purple preppy look that she wore to interview Julián Castro.
17.
This white blazer powerhouse look with huge statement jewelry and white eyeliner.
18.
This glam and preppy ensemble — the shiny accents and pretty eyeshadow totally transform the argyle sweater dress!
19.
And finally, this striking red fur moment, with a giant burgundy hat to boot!
Which Ziwe fashion moment caught your eye? Let us know in the comments below!
