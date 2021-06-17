Yuan eases to 3-week low after Fed takes more hawkish outlook

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Thursday to a more-than-three-week low against a broadly

stronger dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a more

hawkish outlook.

The dollar rose to its highest level in almost two

months versus major peers after the Fed brought forward its

projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into

2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a

long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the

economy.

The firmer dollar pressured the yuan’s official guidance

rate and spot prices. Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank

of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4298 per

dollar, 220 pips or 0.34% weaker than the previous fix of

6.4078, the weakest since May 24.

Several traders and analysts said the official fixing came

in much weaker than their forecasts. Thursday’s midpoint was 67

pips weaker than Reuters’ estimate of 6.4231.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3977

per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4258, the softest level since

May 24. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4220, 251 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

“I think the central bank is comfortable with the cross rate

trading at current levels,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX

strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, maintaining his view the

yuan would be trading at around 6.45 by the end of the month.

Cheung added that the central bank had warned the market

multiple times of a possible rebound in the dollar and a

corresponding retreat in the yuan.

China FX Market Self-Regulatory Framework said in a

statement late on Wednesday that companies should be on guard

against the risks of yuan depreciation. Factors that may trigger

yuan depreciation include the Fed exiting from its quantitative

easing, and a robust U.S. economic recovery boosting the dollar.

The CFETS index, measuring the yuan’s strength

against the currencies of its major trading partners, rose to

98.07 on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations based on

official.

Market participants widely believe the 98-level could act as

the ceiling for the index, which officially publishes on a

weekly and monthly basis. A too high reading could suggest China

might be suffering a trade disadvantage against its peers.

Meanwhile, a trader at a Chinese bank said some corporate

clients converted dollar earnings during the morning to take

advantage of the weaker yuan, whioch helped limit the Chinese

currency’s decline.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 91.397

from the previous close of 91.406, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.426 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4298 6.4078 -0.34%

Spot yuan 6.422 6.3969 -0.39%

Divergence from -0.12%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.66%

Spot change since 2005 28.88%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.1 97.88 0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.397 91.406 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.426 -0.06%

*

Offshore 6.5909 -2.44%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith;

Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

