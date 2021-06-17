Yuan eases to 3-week low after Fed takes more hawkish outlook

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Thursday to a more-than-three-week low against a broadly

stronger dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a more

hawkish outlook.

The dollar rose to its highest level in almost two

months versus major peers after the Fed brought forward its

projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into

2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a

long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the

economy.

The firmer dollar pressured the yuan’s official guidance

rate and spot prices. Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank

of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4298 per

dollar, 220 pips or 0.34% weaker than the previous fix of

6.4078, the weakest since May 24.

Several traders and analysts said the official fixing came

in much weaker than their forecasts. Thursday’s midpoint was 67

pips weaker than Reuters’ estimate of 6.4231.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3977

per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4258, the softest level since

May 24. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4220, 251 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

“I think the central bank is comfortable with the cross rate

trading at current levels,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX