Yellen tells Mexican counterpart G20 countries should back global minimum tax By Reuters

Yellen also affirmed the Treasury’s commitment to deepen cooperation with Mexico on illicit finance and to work together to address root causes of migration from northern Central America, it said.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Mexican finance minister Arturo Herrera in Washington on Thursday, stressing the importance of securing support from the Group of 20 major economies for a proposed global minimum tax, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

© Reuters. U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera Gutierrez speak before a bilateral meeting at the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.