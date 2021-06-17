Which Meme Stock in the Tech Sector is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. BlackBerry vs. MicroVision: Which Meme Stock in the Tech Sector is a Better Buy?

In the last month, retail traders on Reddit have orchestrated a series of short squeezes on meme stocks such as BlackBerry (NYSE:) and MicroVision (MVIS). While both these stocks have gained momentum in recent sessions, which is a better buy between these two tech companies?.Since the end of May 2021, retail traders have initiated another round of short squeezes in meme stocks such as BlackBerry (BB) and MicroVision (MVIS). BlackBerry’s stock rose from $10.37 on May 25 to $19.12 on June 3. It is currently trading at $15.5 and has gained over 80% year to date. In the short squeeze that took place in January 2021, BB stock touched a multi-year high of $36 in intra-day trading.

Similarly, shares of MicroVision have risen from $12.5 on May 13 to $22.58 on June 10. It’s currently trading at $20.04 per share. However, once the meme stock mania subsides these stocks will experience a pullback making them vulnerable in the near term.

Keeping this in mind let’s see whether BlackBerry or MicroVision is a better stock right now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR