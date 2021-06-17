Which Meme Stock in the Tech Sector is a Better Buy? By StockNews



BlackBerry vs. MicroVision: Which Meme Stock in the Tech Sector is a Better Buy?



In the last month, retail traders on Reddit have orchestrated a series of short squeezes on meme stocks such as BlackBerry (NYSE:) and MicroVision (MVIS). While both these stocks have gained momentum in recent sessions, which is a better buy between these two tech companies?.Since the end of May 2021, retail traders have initiated another round of short squeezes in meme stocks such as BlackBerry (BB) and MicroVision (MVIS). BlackBerry’s stock rose from $10.37 on May 25 to $19.12 on June 3. It is currently trading at $15.5 and has gained over 80% year to date. In the short squeeze that took place in January 2021, BB stock touched a multi-year high of $36 in intra-day trading.

Similarly, shares of MicroVision have risen from $12.5 on May 13 to $22.58 on June 10. It’s currently trading at $20.04 per share. However, once the meme stock mania subsides these stocks will experience a pullback making them vulnerable in the near term.

Keeping this in mind let’s see whether BlackBerry or MicroVision is a better stock right now.

