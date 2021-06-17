Which 5G Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Qorvo vs. Micron: Which 5G Stock is a Better Buy?



Because it is the key infrastructure for the next phase of global digital transformation, companies operating in the 5G space are expected to generate solid growth going forward. Hence, with the accelerated deployment of 5G, Micron (MU) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:) should benefit significantly. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:) designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through compute and networking, mobile, storage, and embedded business units. It sells dynamic random access memory chips (DRAMs), static random access memory chips (SRAMs), flash memory, semiconductor components, and memory modules to a variety of end markets, including 5G communications and mobile, automotive, server and networking, and consumer industries.

Qorvo Inc . (QRVO) develops and commercializes technologies and products and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and aerospace/defense applications to international original equipment and design manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through mobile product and infrastructure & defense products segments. Its products are used in wireless and broadband infrastructure, defense, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things.

Owing to rapid digitalization across all sectors over the last year, most technology companies were able to generate significant revenues and expanded their market reach. The benefits of higher bandwidth, higher download speeds, and low latency and error rates offered by 5G technology are now driving tech companies to improve their product portfolios to capitalize on the emerging 5G era.

Continue reading on StockNews