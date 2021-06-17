Article content

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Japan to ease state of emergency

Japan said on Thursday it would ease emergency curbs in nine prefectures including Tokyo while keeping some measures, including limiting spectator numbers at big events, amid fears that next month’s Olympics could trigger new infections.

Media reported that the government was considering allowing up to 10,000 spectators in stadiums during the Games, in line with a plan endorsed by health experts on Wednesday for events.

Polls have shown most Japanese remain wary about the possibility that the Games will spread infections, particularly as vaccination rates are still lower than in other wealthy countries.

Hundreds of Indonesian doctors infected despite vaccination

More than 350 Indonesian doctors have contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalized, officials said, as concerns rise about the efficacy of some vaccines against more virulent virus strains.

Most of the doctors were asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the Kudus district health office in Central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels.