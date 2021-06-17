What is Happening? By DailyCoin



Kim Kardashian Fangirls ETH Max: What is Happening?



Max has a heavyweight fangirl – Kim Kardashian.

The socialite posted about the project to her over 228 million followers on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian is not the first celebrity to publicize ETH Max, with Floyd Mayweather and Paul Pierce showing support.

Launched about a month ago, ETH Max has garnered significant steam following some impressive marketing schemes.

Ethereum Max is an ERC-20 token that was launched about a month ago. It reached the public eye following clever marketing strategies which saw a host of influencers subtly advocate for the token. The latest of these is Kim Kardashian who posted about the Ethereum Max token to her 228 million+ followers.

Before her post, sports personalities, Floyd Mayweather and Paul Pierce have already advocated for the project. Kim Kardashian’s post is iconic for the crypto community, and is most likely the crypto promotion with the largest social influence.

Ethereum Max has gone on to strike some enticing deals of its own; recently it was the “exclusive cryptocurrency for online ticket purchasing” for the Mayweather vs. Paul fight.

Kim Kardashian: New Fangirl

On Monday, cryptocurrency circles were agog with diverse opinions after Kim Kardashian made a post that could be construed as an advertisement for a crypto project, ETH Max.

Excerpts from the post indicate that it should not be taken as financial advice and that “Ethereum Max has burned 400 trillion tokens” of their admin wallet, as a means of giving back to the Ethereum Max community.

Kardashian’s post acknowledges that it is an advertisement. This is not the first time that Ethereum Max has received publicity from celebrities; undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather wore an Ethereum Max-themed T-shirt to the 2021 Conference that took place in Miami.

Aside from Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce tweeted about Ethereum Max stating that he had made more money with the token than working for ESPN.

The Hall of Famer and ex Bolton Celtic forward made the tweet concerning his departure from ESPN saying,

“I made more money with this crypto in the past month than I did with y’all in a year.”

On the Flipside

The delay in the release of the Q3 roadmap by Ethereum Max after the Mayweather v Paul bout casts a shadow of doubt on the network.

Ethereum Max currently trades at $0.0000001477 representing a 15.31% decline over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Max

Ethereum Max launched roughly a month ago and has a total supply of a staggering 2 quadrillion EMAX.

Breaking away from the norm, 100% of the token were released in the open market, and utilitywise, EMAX, an ERC20 token, was made with the intent of providing users with the security and wide capabilities of the Ethereum blockchain.

So far, Ethereum Max has delivered two promising prospects. On May 26th, Ethereum Max issued a press statement stating that it is the exclusive cryptocurrency for the purchase of online tickets for the widely anticipated bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. In another related development, the project released a press statement saying that it had struck a lucrative partnership with Miami’s Groot Hospitality, making the token payment for two nightclubs.

