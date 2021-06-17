What a 41 minute head start means to crypto traders By Cointelegraph

Faster than the speed of news: What a 41 minute head start means to crypto traders
When exchange listing news hits the crypto market, there’s often a spike in trading volume and a rapid (if often short-lived) appreciation in the price of the crypto asset. The degree of movement depends on the exchange making the announcement, the liquidity of the token and many other factors — but as has been identified on multiple occasions, a Coinbase or Binance listing often moves markets.
Of course, the market participants who react fastest to this kind of news usually secure the best opportunity for delta.
Nervos Network’s cross-chain partnership with
The launch of Cardano staking on OKEx
Solana listing on Bitfinex
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.