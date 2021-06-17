What 18 Celebrities Would Do If They Weren’t Famous

Oh, to dream of living a normal life. 🧚✨

Be honest — you’ve probably dreamed about what kind of job you’d have if you were famous.

However, if you were actually a celebrity, you’d probably be dreaming about what your life would be like if you were ~normal~.

Here’s what 18 celebs said they’d be doing if they weren’t famous:

1.

Before the X Factor audition that landed him a spot in One Direction, Liam Payne wanted to be an Olympic runner.


Tobias Schwarz / AFP via Getty Images

He told Laureus he was “the third best in the country at one point.”

2.

Rihanna planned to be a pilot before she became a pop star.


Robin L Marshall / Getty Images for BET / Via Getty

When she lived in Barbados, she was an army cadet, and Shontelle was her drill sergeant. 

3.

Sam Smith would be a florist if they weren’t a famous singer.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

They told the George Ezra & Friends podcast that they dreamed about opening “a coffee shop that has a flower shop at the back.”

4.

Upset by the way her grandfather’s funeral was carried out, 14-year-old Angelina Jolie took mail-order courses to become a funeral director.


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Via Getty

She told 60 Minutes, “How somebody passes and how family deals with this passing and what death is should be addressed in a different way. If this whole acting thing didn’t work out, that was going to be my path.”

5.

While it’s not exactly a typical 9–5, Ariana Grande was a Broadway performer before pivoting to TV with her role on Victorious.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She originated the role of Charlotte in the musical 13

6.

If she wasn’t a comedian and actor, Tiffany Haddish would be a sex education teacher.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Nickelodeon / Via Getty

She told Glamour, “I would be the best sex education teacher. I guarantee none of my kids would have STDs after I finish teaching them.”

7.

Kerry Washington once dreamed of being a performer at SeaWorld.


John Shearer / Getty Images

She told Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “The thing I really wanted to be when I grew up was the woman in the Shamu show.”

8.

If Taylor Swift hadn’t become a major force in music, she would’ve gone to college and pursued a marketing career.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“I would still be involved with music in my spare time,” she told GQ.

9.

Margot Robbie would be a trapeze artist if she wasn’t an actor.


Pool / Getty Images

It wouldn’t be that much of a stretch, especially after she did a lot of her own stunts for Birds of Prey.

10.

Before he got into music, Harry Styles wanted to be a physiotherapist.


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Via Getty

He told Sirius XM, “When we had a career day at school, I was told there wasn’t very many jobs in physiotherapy, so I became a singer.”

11.

In another life, Kim Kardashian would be a forensics investigator.


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Via Getty

The reality star is currently studying to become an attorney.

12.

If she wasn’t an actor, Jennifer Aniston would be a party planner.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

On The Rachael Ray Show, she said, “I love planning a party, I love mixing people together. I love getting the food ready, it’s just fun. And people always have a good time.”

13.

Ryan Reynolds would’ve followed in his father’s footsteps and become a Royal Canadian Mounted Policeman if his acting career hadn’t panned out.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

One of his brothers is a Mountie as well. 

14.

As a teenager, Miley Cyrus dreamed about studying photography in London.


Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Via Getty

She told the Daily Record, “I got to work with an amazing photographer. [Annie] Leibovitz was amazing and so talented. And that’s what I want to do with my life.”

15.

Harrison Ford worked as a carpenter before landing the role of Han Solo in Star Wars.


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

He got the role after helping director George Lucas with screen tests as a way to make extra money.

16.

Before his music career took off, Cody Simpson was a champion swimmer with a dream of competing in the Olympics.


Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Via Getty

In 2020, he began training again and qualified for the Australian Olympic trials.

17.

George Clooney once aspired to be a professional baseball player, and he even tried out for the Cincinnati Reds.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

However, he told Letterman that his tryouts didn’t go very well. 

18.

And finally, Sofía Vergara initially went to school to become a dentist.


George Pimentel / Getty Images

In a Harry interview, she said, “I wanted to be a doctor, but being a doctor takes so much time, years of studying. It’s difficult. So the next best thing for me at that time was to be a dentist.”

