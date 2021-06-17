What 18 Celebrities Would Do If They Weren’t Famous

Oh, to dream of living a normal life. 🧚✨
Be honest — you’ve probably dreamed about what kind of job you’d have if you were famous.
However, if you were actually a celebrity, you’d probably be dreaming about what your life would be like if you were ~normal~.
Here’s what 18 celebs said they’d be doing if they weren’t famous:
Before the X Factor audition that landed him a spot in One Direction, Liam Payne wanted to be an Olympic runner.
Sam Smith would be a florist if they weren’t a famous singer.
Upset by the way her grandfather’s funeral was carried out, 14-year-old Angelina Jolie took mail-order courses to become a funeral director.
While it’s not exactly a typical 9–5, Ariana Grande was a Broadway performer before pivoting to TV with her role on Victorious.
If she wasn’t a comedian and actor, Tiffany Haddish would be a sex education teacher.
Kerry Washington once dreamed of being a performer at SeaWorld.
If Taylor Swift hadn’t become a major force in music, she would’ve gone to college and pursued a marketing career.
Before he got into music, Harry Styles wanted to be a physiotherapist.
If she wasn’t an actor, Jennifer Aniston would be a party planner.
Ryan Reynolds would’ve followed in his father’s footsteps and become a Royal Canadian Mounted Policeman if his acting career hadn’t panned out.
As a teenager, Miley Cyrus dreamed about studying photography in London.
Harrison Ford worked as a carpenter before landing the role of Han Solo in Star Wars.
Before his music career took off, Cody Simpson was a champion swimmer with a dream of competing in the Olympics.
George Clooney once aspired to be a professional baseball player, and he even tried out for the Cincinnati Reds.
And finally, Sofía Vergara initially went to school to become a dentist.
